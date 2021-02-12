Setting up safe, flexible and suitable workspaces will be essential to restore workers’ confidence

Measures to be approved and adopted include, for example, sufficient space between workstations, increasing the distance between seats in meeting rooms or restricting meetings in common areas.

BY RRHHDigital, 16:15 – 12 February 2021



Increasingly urgent to restart their work processes normally after months of work influence, companies and SMEs are already setting up their work centers in workspaces. For this reason, it is necessary to be able to have solutions in their workspaces that make it possible to effectively manage the current health security measures while strengthening the confidence and interaction of users with their workspaces. Being able to ensure the safety of people is of vital importance.

Based on this context, business centers must be more attentive than ever to the likely return of users to their offices and flexible spaces, while remaining vigilant on the attitudes they may have on a day-to-day basis. From Gran Via Business & Meeting Center, they wanted to strengthen the most important aspects of working in a controlled workspace with which the sector can show its efforts to ensure the continuity of the company.

Flexible workspaces: a preferable option

Workspaces have always had the upper hand when it comes to cost efficiency over the traditional office. Users expect a faster recovery with improved stats. As the fear of the pandemic fades and many businesses look to get back to normal operations, flexible spaces will be the first preference for many as they are the most profitable in terms of rental period. In addition, companies cannot continue working from home for a long time, as most of them have functions that require a high level of supervision that is only available in a formal work environment. These businesses depend heavily on infrastructure to operate efficiently. Going forward, business centers that have not yet done so will need to rethink their workspaces, focusing more on a work environment prepared for any situation.

Maintain behavior and respect for physical space

Once work returns to normal, workspaces will require more behavior maintenance and respect for physical space on a large scale than ever before, which is radically different from the pre-COVID era, where optimizing the use of office space was a priority.

The workspace sector will have to strive to maintain limits on many aspects: the placement of seats in offices in accordance with social distancing standards, virtual meetings, increasing the hygiene protocol with periodic sanitation spaces and also the sanitation of the hands of all the members who enter them. For this, it is important to have provided hand sanitizers and to replace biometrics with access cards.

Some important measures must also be supported by users of the center: staggered meal times with delimitation of seats, sufficient space between workstations, increase in the distance between seats in meeting rooms, restriction of meetings in spaces common areas, delimitation of entry and exit points, restrictions on movement of limbs between floors …

Those in charge of workspaces should encourage members to use the best of their courtesy when using the common services in the spaces as hygiene remains the top priority.

It is more and more common for people to keep their distance and wear masks just in case. Everyone knows they are facing an extreme threat. Risk management will now be an inevitable part of decision making to be implemented in any space, especially when the vast majority of businesses are going back to their usual routine.

