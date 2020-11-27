SEUR continues to strengthen for Christmas

Nationally, SEUR will strengthen its workforce with 2,100 employees, Madrid, Catalonia and Andalusia being the autonomous communities in which the greatest number of incorporations will take place.

BY RRHHDigital, 3:30 p.m. – November 27, 2020



This Friday, Black Friday is celebrated again, the Friday when more purchases are made in the year and the key date that launches the Christmas campaign and the sales that follow. To cope with this increase in commercial and logistics activity, SEUR has strengthened itself with 600 new incorporations in Madrid. A figure that places this community as one of the most recruited by the logistics company at present.

Across the country, and having already hired 2,000 workers since the state of alarm was declared in March, the company has hired 2,100 more workers to deal with a campaign expected to reach up to 50% in volume in addition, in order not to affect the quality of service, SEUR opened 21 new centers, increasing its logistics capacity by 85,000 m2.

E-commerce will be more than ever the protagonist of this Christmas campaign, for which it is expected to reach record figures that will exponentially increase the data of previous years. To meet these customer needs and offer maximum flexibility and comfort during this purchasing period, SEUR also makes the Pickup network available to its customers, which currently has 2,300 points and includes convenience stores and smart lockers.

