seven-arrested-for-a-sexual-assault-on-a-woman-in-badalona

The Badalona Urban Guard has arrested seven men accused of a sexual assault on a woman who is hospitalized. A neighbor’s warning about the noise alerted the police, and the officers found the woman lying on the ground when they reached the floor where the events took place. The victim was taken to the hospital.

The arrests were made by the police when they went to the home where the woman said she had been raped. The Mossos d’Esquadra have assumed the investigation of this case of sexual assault and are investigating the degree of participation of each of the detainees in these events, without it being clear that all of them were material authors of the same.

In a message through his Twitter account, the mayor of Badalona, ​​Xavier García Albiol, has announced the arrest of the accused, whom he describes as “savage”. According to the mayor, the victim is admitted to a health center.