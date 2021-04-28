seven days of electoral campaign in Madrid and seven days of letters, threats and bullets

Publication: Wednesday April 28, 2021 5:03 PM

The electoral campaign for the elections to the Community of Madrid has become bogged down in the home stretch by the threats that several political leaders have received in recent days. The last object in a letter containing bullets and threats was former President Rodríguez Zapatero, but in just one week the list of names grew longer.

Iglesias, Marlaska and Gámez, the first

The first to denounce it were Pablo Iglesias, the Minister of the Interior Fernando, Fernando Grande-Marlaska and the director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez. Last Thursday, the leader of the purple line-up posted the content to Twitter. He said: “Pablo Iglesias Turrión, you let our parents and our grandparents die. You and your wife, your parents and you are sentenced to death. Your time is running out.” The envelope also contained four CETME balls.

The Minister and the Director of the Civil Guard suffered similar threats: “You have ten days to resign. The time for laughing at us is over. National Police. Civil Guard. The time is against you for jumping.” The text was accompanied by two non-firing 7.62×51 caliber cartridges.

Very serious episodes which were explicitly condemned by practically all the political leaders of all the parliamentary ark. The only one who broke with this unanimity was Vox, who questioned the threats. A decision that resulted in a few hours in a crossroads of accusations that are still relevant in the political debate today, just one week before the elections.

Reyes Maroto, the next one

But it went further. Last Monday, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, received an envelope containing a knife with red spots on the edge. This letter – as the investigation was able to verify on the same day – was sent by a neighbor of El Escorial suffering from serious mental problems and diagnosed with schizophrenia. Discard that it had to do with the previous letters.

The minister came under harsh attacks from the People’s Party, accusing her of “using” these threats from a mentally ill person to gain electoral gain. Reyes Maroto then defended that the hate message they disseminated from the extreme right “penetrates both people with pathologies and healthy people”.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso and José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, also

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the former president of the government, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, were among the last to warn of death threats, these still unidentified. Correos on Tuesday intercepted a package in Sant Cugat del Vallès bound for Madrid containing two projectiles inside.

This was addressed to Isabel Díaz Ayuso, but failed to pass security checks. The popular leader – just knowing the news – in an interview on “Thirteen TV” expressed that these things “must matter what they matter, none”, and said “you can’t talk about it all the time. “. “In the face of violence, serenity and contempt,” he condemned.

The last one took place today, addressed to former socialist president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. The automated office of Correos de Vallecas in Madrid intercepted a letter containing two 38-millimeter cartridges with the wording: “Zapa, harmful, tasteless and ignorant vermin who has done and continues to do so much damage to Spain . Hopefully his brain will pop through his eyebrows. ”The package did not have a return address.

Pablo Iglesias, again

From now on, we also know that the letter addressed to the general direction of the Civil Guard intercepted Tuesday at the Post office again contained a message threatening to kill Pablo Iglesias. He was accompanied by four projectiles. The Ministry of the Interior has already communicated to the head of the purple formation that it was the recipient.