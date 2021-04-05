Seven effective keys to successful talent management in the new reality

To ensure that companies continue to be innovative and competitive, in their respective markets they must progress digitally, which will translate into opportunities for their workers.

BY RRHHDigital, 11h00 – 05 April 2021



One of the consequences that has occurred since the start of the pandemic is the acceleration of digitization in one of the sectors of activity, thus ensuring, for example, that those who have the responsibility to manage and to attract talent to organizations, must understand as early as possible the complexity of the scenario in which he will now develop his work.

Talent is not only essential, but rare. Hence their attractiveness and retention have become a real priority for all companies. To ensure that companies continue to be innovative and competitive, in their respective markets they must progress digitally, which will translate into opportunities for their workers.

According to Pablo Lobato, CEO of SmartMind, “In recent months there has been an extraordinary phenomenon of talent offshoring, in which many professionals have moved their residences to places where they believe they live better. This is a growing trend. . irresistibly and, in this sense, Spain has enormous potential to attract these profiles, so the different administrations should focus their efforts on facilitating their arrival ”.

This global relocation linked to the growth of teleworking means that the processes of attracting talent are more and more complex, most companies not being able to compete with the prestige and salaries of large companies, in a talent market which goes global. “So, for example, in our country, where there is an ecosystem of micro SMEs, it will be difficult for them to retain their talents and compete with the offers of large international companies, where more and more high-level talents are also present. has added an attractive environment of great diversity ”, underlines Pablo Lobato.

Faced with this panorama in which a major transformation of work models and business environments is envisaged, the Talent strategy must take into account a series of aspects such as:

Project and innovation. Professionals today are looking for attractive initiatives with transformative and ambitious projects. Culture is undoubtedly the very essence of business. Talents look for companies with which they feel identified and in which there is a well-defined culture that promotes innovation and employee loyalty. The work environment. Although remote working has turned the work environment into a less important factor, we need to take care of the physical space as it is important when talent is reborn and working. The teams they will be part of. Obviously, talent attracts more talent. Learning and knowledge. The opportunity to learn interesting things in a new job, which encourages the professional development of talents, is appreciated as something fundamental. Career and salary. People are looking for projects with projection and good salaries. To be competitive, it is important to favor participation formats, which are currently poorly regulated in our country. Set clear expectations. No one should waste time. A bad hire is a losing process. You need to be specific and transparent with your talent.

“A period of great complexity is approaching, you have to prepare for the competition, and the first thing is to come up with good arguments and attractive projects, because digital talent does not connect to what does not interest them. And they are not interested, what does not speak their language and does not meet their expectations ”, concludes Pablo Lobato.

