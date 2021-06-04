Seven elderly people from a Madrid residence, hospitalized after registering an epidemic with 20 positives

Madrid’s Orpea San Blas retirement home has recorded an outbreak of 20 users infected with the coronavirus, despite being all vaccinated, 7 of whom had to be admitted to Ramón y Cajal hospital, regional sources confirmed .

Three other nursing home users were assessed in the emergency room and later transferred to a center with positive cases, ‘El Mundo’ newspaper detailed. In view of this, the protocol has been activated at the Outbreak Center (a case of coronavirus is already considered an epidemic), with all internal restrictions and on adequate visits.

Although there have been cases of the “drip” coronavirus in recent months, with the massive vaccination of this population, infections have dropped drastically.

The last epidemic dates back to the beginning of the year in the Los Nogales Puerta de Hierro and Vigor de Becerril residences, which resulted in more than 20 deaths. But nothing to do with the first wave, in which more than 6,000 elderly people died in nursing homes, most of them due to COVID or compatible symptoms.

Precisely because of this situation of relative calm and control in nursing homes, the Community of Madrid has authorized users of fully vaccinated nursing homes to receive visitors in the rooms, to eat together, to maintain physical contact in activities, wearing a mask and other exceptions. or present shows with limited capacity for family members.

This is reflected in the update, in force since this week, of the Guide to measures against coronavirus infection in residential socio-health centers for the elderly in the region prepared by the Ministry of Health and Social Policies, in force since April 16.