LETTER SIZE

Seven great business gift ideas

BY RRHHDigital, 11:00 a.m. – January 18, 2021



It is well known that promotional merchandising is one of the most effective advertising techniques in the world of work. Business gifts not only maintain or expand a customer base, but can also serve to convey ideas, values ​​or introduce a brand name in a simple way.

However, as in other areas related to the world of marketing, consumers are evolving and are now demanding a series of ecological and social commitments from companies. That’s why we have selected 7 wonderful and original items that will help you improve your brand image. Let’s go!

Custom masks. You might never have thought of investing in this product until now, but the truth is, reusable masks are an incredible bet in terms of advertising. It is a 100% useful, committed and above all visible product. Many companies allow these promotional items to be personalized, so that an understated and beautiful design will be a sure hit. Reusable bags. Reusable fabric bags are used more and more by consumers. Among the causes, these are very useful objects that can be used both to transport personal items (mobile, wallet, books …) as for work (computer, tablet for work) or any other use. (fruits, vegetables, items of purchase). Reusable bottles. There are many designs and materials when it comes to reusable bottles. One of the maximum benefits of this type of item is its durability, as consumers usually always use the same bottle and take care of it for years. In addition, these products are increasingly in demand. Agendas. There is a lot of talk about the practicality of wastebasket gifts, such as notebooks or notebooks. However, calendars are constantly used by thousands of people, especially those who love organization. As a result, these are different and practical promotional gifts that will help retain customers, as companies usually do not invest in these products. Products for the kitchen. If we talk about originality and environmentalism, some companies have started to offer kitchen items in their catalogs. These are cutlery, salad bowls, bamboo glasses, lunch boxes … Any gift of this caliber adds value and consumer attention. Sport. Commitment to environmentalism generally goes hand in hand with healthy habits, among which physical activity plays an important role. If we choose to convey a healthy image to our customers, personalized sports products (t-shirts, pants, sweatshirts …) are a viable and different alternative to consolidate our brand image. Travel items. Finally, depending on the business you own, travel items are another little explored option from a merchandising perspective. Despite being versatile, useful, and visible objects, businesses typically don’t bet on this ad for a number of reasons. Therefore, our latest idea is to invest in sanitary napkins, toiletry bags or even tech sets to use while traveling. Consumers will not forget it.

Also, don’t forget that you can deduct taxes with giveaways for your business. In this sense, do not miss this interesting information on the taxation of business gifts.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital

SEND YOUR COMMENT