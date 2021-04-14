Seven in ten workers say they telework more productively

Telecommuting not only offers the benefit of being able to work from home, but also a saving of time to the office, more flexibility in working hours and less distractions. And it is that remote work has increased the productivity of Spanish companies by 22%, according to the latest study carried out by the technology consultancy firm Capgemini.

In fact, in Spain, 7 out of 10 workers were more productive working remotely, especially in industries related to digital functions, customer service, and the sales and marketing department.

In addition, around 70% of organizations say that the increase in remote work productivity can be sustained after the pandemic. “However, this fact will depend on how quickly companies reinvent themselves and learn to digitize, since the individual adaptation and teamwork of workers must be taken into account,” reveal sources from Deusto Formacin, a center continuing education. Online specializing in business training and new technologies, and currently teaching the Advanced Course on Talent Management and Digital Skills: “Without a doubt, the key to this transformation towards teleworking lies in resource services human rights in companies, ”they say of Deusto Formacin.

Difficulties in implementing remote work

Among the many measures proposed to reduce the impact of contagions, one that is expensive to implement is teleworking. Since it ceased to be compulsory in mid-July, few governments have considered its reinstatement. While employee productivity has increased recently, workers have expressed concern about long-term remote working: around 56% of workers are concerned about the wait to always telecommute.

In Robert Walters’ Future of Work After COVID-19 report, it is explained that not all telecommuting is a benefit. Spanish workers identified the challenges to be overcome by their organizations and 32% experienced social isolation or a lack of socialization with their colleagues.

“Putting telework into practice doesn’t mean bringing your computer home. The worker must ensure that he has good communication with the team, that he can manage documents, have the necessary applications and have an optimal workplace, ”explain the sources of Deusto Formacin. “Most of the companies had not experimented with teleworking until the state of alarm implemented it in a forced and hasty way”, they add.

Digitize the HR department to be able to telework

“A business that has never worked remotely cannot start telecommuting overnight. The company must be prepared to be able to manage its workers remotely, ”explains the Fuentes de Deusto Formacin. “Currently, the need to digitize Human Resources processes such as schedule management, control of company documents and reception plans is increasing”.

