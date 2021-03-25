Seven lessons learned from working remotely

The increase in remote working is one of the many consequences of the health crisis that has affected our lives since March of last year.

Many have had to leave the office to work from home, literally combining work and family life. Likewise, companies have had to put the “turbo” on technological acceleration to make this reality possible.

After a whole year, it gave us time to reflect on our perception of this modality and, this is precisely what several studies have done in which they attempt to approach learning from distance work.

The main conclusions are gathered below.

1. At home we are more productive

According to Okta, 62% of those surveyed see the increase in flexible hours as a driver of productivity, helping them to stay focused during their workday; 55% said the productivity gains came from the extra free time teleworking gave them.

In contrast, 24% of workers said their company did not provide them with the right software, especially at the start of the pandemic, which had a negative impact on their production levels.

2. We love telecommuting

It seems that remote working will remain present even after the disappearance of Covid-19 and the return to the office is sure: only 24% of English workers want to return to their old office and 35% want a combined modality in which most of them hours are done remotely, but the others are done in person.

3. Although we work longer hours

Working from home adds an average of 3 hours to our working hours, which can lead to fatigue and stress from overloading.

Many workers do not know when to stop and work in the office with a fixed schedule marked the limits in a tangible way, a fact that from home is not possible or is more difficult.

We need to learn to prioritize and not to overwork, otherwise the percentage of employees suffering from burnout syndrome could increase dramatically.

4. We miss our peers

Despite the success of telecommuting, the truth is that going to the office also has its benefits, especially those related to interpersonal relationships.

57% of European respondents fail to see and discuss with their colleagues in person; 49% miss the alliances that have been forged in their professional career.

5. We can’t all telecommute

A study from the University of Chicago suggests that not all countries are able to mobilize their labor force and that only those with high GDP per capita can do so optimally: the more the economy of one. country is low, the fewer jobs there are with the possibility of being done remotely. .

This variability also applies to all sectors, the most beneficial being education and the scientific and technological professions.

6. Our health and well-being have improved

Some studies indicate that not having to commute to work and vice versa, or rushing to make lunch every day without being late, reduces stress levels, which positively influences our well-being. .

On the other hand, having the opportunity to eat homemade food at home gives us natural and healthy options that help improve our health.

7. Communication with workers is essential

During the pandemic, many leaders learned that it was possible to work with their team from home, especially 55% of them changed their perception of remote work according to a Gallup poll.

For remote team management, communication and knowledge of the status of employees are essential: the objective is that all employees feel listened to, at ease and belong to the organization.

To achieve this, there are virtual tools capable of tracking workforce status in real time, regardless of the size of the organization.

This is the case with Team Insights, a software which, with its new and powerful T-Engine technology, offers the possibility of knowing how your team is doing at any time and in complete confidentiality.

Team Insights is an effective people management tool that helps you improve the employee experience and create the best workplace, even remotely!

In conclusion, everything seems to indicate that remote working is here to stay, either in its entirety or in a hybrid model. We have the resources and the tools to make this possible, and this year has dispelled the doubts and myths about inefficiency and productivity.

The future is technological and remote working is the “new normal”.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital