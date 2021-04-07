Seven out of ten Spaniards positively assess their state of health

Surviving during a pandemic is no easy task. However, this change in habits and lifestyles has caused thousands of people around the world to begin to understand health in a different way. This is how, according to Aegon’s Health and Lifestyle Study III, seven in ten Spaniards rate their health with at least a 7, reaching an average of 7.36, or 3% of more than the average of the previous year. The increase in the number of people who value their health stands out exceptionally, 27.45% more than last year, and how people who rate their health below 2 points have decreased by more than 50 %.

When it comes to gender, men rate their health more positively (7.44) than women (7.28), who are even below average.

The main reasons for considering yourself to be in good health have to do with preventive measures against Covid-19, in addition to good eating habits. 62% of those questioned indicated that the hygiene measures adopted due to the pandemic (such as the use of hydroalcoholic gel or a mask) enabled them to enjoy good health.

Also, not drinking or smoking (54%) and taking care of food (53%) promote good health in Spaniards. On the contrary, respondents with poor health state that it is due to a diagnosed illness (70%), regular pain (68%), fatigue (45%) and stress and anxiety (44% ).).

Depending on age, we observe how the perception of the state of health tends to worsen with each generation. Gen Z respondents (aged 18 to 25) rate their health at 7.89, a higher score than the previous year, when it was 7.40. Next come millennials (26 to 38) with 7.54, Generation X (39 to 55) with 7.42 and baby boomers (56 or older) with 7.03.

The employment situation also influences the determination of health status. In fact, people who work rate their health above average at 7.63, almost 5% more than the previous year. For their part, the unemployed give it a 7, which, although lower than the average value, is 3% more than last year.

Regarding marital status, we observe that single people are those who consider themselves to have a better state of health, with an average of 7.53, followed by divorced people (7.44), who are the ones who have improved their perception the most. . the previous year (+ 9.41%). Married couples rate their health at 7.31 and widowers, on the other hand, at 6.81.

The relationship between perceived health status and life satisfaction is obvious. However, it is striking to see how those who feel more dissatisfied with their lifestyle have better valued their health compared to the previous year, despite still being below average values. The same has happened with satisfied people and those who are moderately satisfied, which is probably due to a greater awareness and awareness of hygiene and prevention measures generated by Covid-19.

Regarding the perception of health in the different regions, we see that the Cantabrians are those who value their health the best with 7.72 and the La Mancha those who the worst with 6.62. Compared to last year, the sudden change in perception of La Rioja stands out, which evaluates its health with a 6.88 against 7.39 the previous year and of the Valencian Community, which now values ​​its health more positively with a 7.61 against 6.81 last year.

