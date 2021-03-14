Seven reasons to forget about Google Chrome and switch to Microsoft Edge

The new Microsoft Edge is causing a stir. After many years of traversing the desert with Internet Explorer and the old Microsoft Edge, it looks like those in Redmond have finally hit the mark. But what is the special feature of Microsoft’s new browser? Is it really better than Google Chrome? Here are our seven reasons why you should try Edge:

1. Compatible with all Chrome extensions

One of the main attractions of Microsoft Edge is its great similarity to Google Chrome. This similarity is not accidental but is motivated by the fact that Microsoft’s browser, like Chrome, is based on the open source “Chromium” project.

After long trying to impose their own standard on the Web, the people of Redmond finally gave up and embraced Project Chromium. This has a number of direct and immediate benefits for the new Edge, which we can summarize as follows:

Websites work the same as the one we have in Google Chrome. There is no compatibility issue. Faster development thanks to open source. Compatibility with all extensions of the Google Chrome Web Store.

2. Edge has better organization and design

Edge has a smarter, more adaptable layout and organization. The Settings section is particularly clear and very well divided. The browser is easier to use on touch screens thanks to the layout and size of the icons (too small in Chrome).

In addition, Microsoft has ensured that its browser is consistent with the new design lines of Windows 10 in terms of iconography, colors, shadows and effects. Therefore, the experience of using Microsoft Edge is much more continuous compared to what we have with the rest of the operating system.

As if that weren’t enough, Microsoft listens carefully to user suggestions regarding ease of use and has added a really cool feature to the browser: showing history in a drop-down menu instead of opening its own screen.

3. Vertical tabs

Vertical tabs are not Microsoft’s invention but they decided to implement them before Google Chrome. Thanks to them, we will be able to “clean” the interface of our browser when it is filled with a multitude of tabs at the top.

Although this feature has been used before by other browsers such as Opera or Vivaldi, Microsoft’s implementation has not fallen behind and they promise to keep working to improve it based on user feedback. .

4. Edge collections

Edge collections are one of those features that make the difference between one browser and another. Thanks to them, we will be able to group images, links and text in a compartmentalized way to better organize our workflow.

With the collections, our ideas will always be organized. No more saving endless images and texts in our files and documents while we are working on something or planning a trip. Also, if we use Edge on different platforms, we will see how our collections are synced across all devices. Once the collection is complete, we can export it directly to Excel, OneNote, Word or Pinterest.

5. Reading mode: a commitment to accessibility

Now we’re moving on to one of the most popular features for book enthusiasts and anyone who enjoys reading distraction-free online text and being able to work with it: Edge’s reading mode.

The “Text preferences” section allows us to choose the size of the text, the spacing or to change the theme of the page. The “grammar tools”, on the other hand, offer us the possibility of dividing words into syllables and of marking grammatical categories.

Edge’s reading mode also allows us to listen aloud to a narration of the text, which will be read by a voice that we can customize and even choose how fast we want it to be read.

6. Eyelash suspension

Chrome-based browsers are fast and guarantee good performance. However, not all that glitters is gold. One of the ailments that browsers like Chrome and Edge have in common is excessive RAM usage, which mostly occurs when many tabs are open.

The Microsoft Edge team, to alleviate this problem, recently launched “Pending Tabs”, a feature that is enabled by default but that we can customize. Thanks to this function, when we have spent X time with an open tab without being used, the browser will put it to sleep, saving us RAM memory to be able to continue working comfortably.

Chrome has a similar function, but it does not allow us to choose how long a tab is idle before going to sleep or to “whitelist” sites to which this does not apply. This is a very useful feature for computers with little RAM, making Edge an option to consider for entry-level devices.

7. Quick start: Edge is the best option for the low end

With Edge 89 came Quick Start, another feature aimed at improving the user experience for those using Windows on a less powerful computer. If Chromium has not historically been characterized by its efficient management of resources, neither has it done so for its speed at startup. Edge’s quick start puts an end to that.

Thanks to it, the browser “preloads” the essentials when we start Windows, so that when we want to open it, the waiting time is much less. Both in this case and in the case of the tab suspension, we believe that the devices that are launched on the market with Windows 10X, the new Microsoft operating system that will compete with Google’s Chromebooks in the fundamental low role (because it is the only browser we can use).