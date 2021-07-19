Seven tips for digital entrepreneurs looking to improve their telecommuting and home office productivity

In recent years, the concepts of “work” and “home” have come closer and closer. Home office work is here to stay and is currently the primary form of employment for many people who work independently or for others. Without a doubt, one of the main reasons is the global situation due to the coronavirus, but it is not the only “culprit”.

Telecommuting and the home office are perfect models for many businesses and professionals. However, maintaining the expected performance under these circumstances is not always easy due to the many distractions around the house. That’s why Hotmart, a global technology company and leader in digital products, has developed some simple tips for entrepreneurs in general to ensure and increase their productivity, which are detailed below:

Give yourself the right space and have the right attitude

The first advice is to choose a suitable workplace: a well-defined space where you will work and not rest or sleep (nothing to settle in the bed or on the sofa), which promotes concentration. The ideal is an exclusive room or part of the house without too much traffic which, as far as possible, respects the usual recommendations in terms of ergonomics, lighting and temperature and which is suitable for videoconferencing and virtual meetings. Regarding attitude, taking a shower before or after, and changing clothes to “go to work” or when we end the day, is a good way to make our brain understand when it is time to start or to end (although ‘you don’t have to put on a suit, working in your pajamas is usually not a good idea).

Establish routines: teleworking gives more freedom, but more responsibilities

Well-defined routines are essential for effective telecommuting. To avoid losing control, a freelance writer or flexible professional should set a time to start and a time to finish their work, and try to make it a habit. Of course, unforeseen events will arise, but that doesn’t mean we have to give up on planning. Being able to manage our own time gives more freedom, but also more responsibility and, in this sense, we must establish priorities, organize the household, work and leisure well, also respecting the delivery deadlines and the schedules of the rest. of the company or of our customers.

Avoid distractions

This is one of the most difficult parts of telecommuting, because at home there are always a lot more distractions than at the office. When we work alone, we tend to spend more time on the mobile or to visit this site which has nothing to do with work and which will make us lose our concentration. One way to avoid this is to suppress notifications, when you start working, and to take short breaks to review received messages. It is also very useful for warning other occupants of the house that they must respect their space and their working time.

Learn to prioritize

Although teleworking you can manage your time much more freely, it is very important to prioritize urgent tasks, to set deadlines, to respect them and to communicate with who is necessary, if the agreed deadline is going to be exceeded. It is also important to perform all the tasks that you can, to avoid possible non-compliance due to unforeseen events. Finally, avoiding multitasking, or trying to do more than you can, is essential to ensure quality and efficient work.

Take advantage of available technologies to avoid procrastination

New technologies are a key aid for more productive teleworking, facilitating communication and with tools that avoid distractions. If we classify the enemies of telework, procrastination would occupy the first place. It feeds on notifications outside of work, a family chat, a purchase that arrives at any hour or an after-hours nap … To avoid them, we have a whole series of applications available to silence the mobile, to have a more productive routine by using techniques like the “pomodoro”, to better prioritize or which alert us to pending tasks and meetings, which used intelligently, are an ally of productivity.

Share the agenda with the rest of the household

If in an office all the people are in tune with a common goal, at home it is not like that and it is important that all the people living together respect the time and space of those who telework. The best way to do this is to set clear rules, share the agenda, and signal in advance when more silence is needed, such as in a meeting.

Realize when it’s time to quit

Last but not least: know when to stop! People who telecommute should respect their body and mind, avoid stress, with physical activities such as walks, exercise or online classes and know that they have to turn off the computer within an hour and that they must be absent from work for a few hours. Leisure is a great way to rest your mind and increase your productivity, which will keep you motivated the next day. A good way to take occasional breaks is also to change activities, go to other environments in the house, have a chat for a while, or be entertained with any household chore.

“Here at Hotmart, we pride ourselves on being an accessible gateway for those who want to undertake digitally with their knowledge, including working from home. Teleworking has many advantages, but also many challenges, and it is essential to support us in all the means at our disposal to maintain productivity and combine it with a healthy life ”, explains Cesar Baborza, Global Talent Director at Hotmart.

