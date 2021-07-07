Several Autonomous Communities require mandatory masks outdoors due to increased infections

Posted: Wednesday July 07, 2021 2:05 PM

The president of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, on Wednesday demanded that the central government rectify and again force the use of masks outside, a measure already demanded or recommended by several autonomous communities in the face of the surge in infections. experienced in recent weeks.

Mañueco called the removal of the exterior masks a “bad decision” and accused Pedro Sánchez’s executive of causing the “misconception that the virus is no longer there when it continues to circulate”.

In Catalonia, they also require the public to use the mask both outdoors and indoors, as they consider its use to have been relaxed.

Health Minister Josep María Argimon insisted on recommending the use of the mask outdoors, although he said he had had a conversation with Health Minister Carolina Darias and that she ruled out to reinstate its obligation.

The minister warned that “extreme measures” must be taken: “We risk everything, continue as normal or not,” he warned.

“It is rare to see young people reunited with the mask”, declared in this regard the Minister of Health of Castilla y León, Verónica Casado.

Originally from the Basque Country, his lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, insisted on the need to use the mask “at all times”, except for playing sports outdoors.

The first to make this request were those in charge of the Valencian Community, just a few days after the entry into force of the decree which exempted its use abroad. The Valencian government makes a “strong recommendation” that it continues to be used, except in natural areas or on beaches.

It should be remembered that all these recommendations are not obligatory, since the law of the State establishes that the mask is not obligatory outside and with a sufficient safety distance.