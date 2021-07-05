Several Autonomous Communities slow down de-escalation and take restrictions in the face of a possible fifth wave

The advance of new cases of COVID-19 in younger people and the threat of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, more contagious than the British -alpha- and much more contagious than the original, raised the alarm in several autonomous communities . A great summer was promised, but social interaction and several macro sessions like the one in Mallorca tarnished the start of the summer season.

For example, in Cantabria, the incidence in the youngest gangs reached 1,200 cases per 100,000, a figure that forced the Cantabrian government to again force the closure of nightlife in 16 municipalities in the community, including the capital, Santander.

“Perhaps it is necessary to consider, since there is a shortage of vaccines, to give priority to people aged 16 to 30 over other ages less likely to be infected”, explained the president yesterday. regional, Miguel Ángel Revilla, in a statement. interview with Liarla Pardo. “Perhaps this can be mentioned during a meeting at the Interterritorial Council because now those who enter infected are almost all young people,” he stressed.

Catalonia advances vaccination for young people

Advancing the vaccination of young people is one of the measures that Catalonia has chosen, one of the regions where infections have increased the most. Since last week, those over 16 can go for their puncture against COVID-19.

However, the Minister of Health, Josep María Argimon, does not rule out taking new measures, although he already rejected on Friday that the increase in the number of patients is linked to the nightlife.

“We started to grow before opening nightlife, so the problem is not that but leisure,” he explained, although some clubs have already closed voluntarily. In this sense, his message was very strong: “If there had not been the vaccination, we would be locked up as in the first wave.

Extremadura recovers perimeter closures

For its part, the Junta de Extremadura has recovered the perimeter closures to contain the disease: specifically in the towns of Malpartida de Plasencia in Cáceres, with 4,602 inhabitants and a cumulative incidence over 14 days of 1,021 cases per 100,000; and in Torrejoncillo, with 2,910 inhabitants and an IA of 885.86 cases.

The government of Extremadura has requested judicial authorization to proceed with the confinement of the two municipalities.

Castilla y León, the Valencian Community or Andalusia do not rule out taking new restrictions this week, while Galicia plans to take new measures but focuses on young people, the group where infections are triggered and who do not has not yet been immunized.

Other communities like Asturias and Navarre have opted for massive screening of young people to detect the disease as early as possible and avoid the collapse of primary care.