Several communities advance second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine due to advance of Delta variant of coronavirus

Posted: Sunday July 04, 2021 7:02 AM

The Delta variant of COVID-19 – also known as “Indian”, named after the first country where it was detected – has caused such alarm among regional health officials that several governments have chosen to advance the second doses of AstraZeneca, the vaccine that most delays the bite that completes the pattern.

Thus, nine autonomous communities -Madrid, Catalonia, Navarre, Galicia, Castile-and-León, Castile-La Mancha, Balearic Islands, Valencian Community and Andalusia- have chosen to advance the second injection as much as possible, because this vaccine is prescribed for a group considered at risk – over 60 years of age – and in which vaccination is very slow.

It is precisely in this group that there is most concern that the regimen has not been completed, due to the time that must elapse between doses and the possibility of infection, just when where a new epidemic occurs in the country. Only 50.8% of people between 60 and 69 have the full pattern, compared to 100% of people over 70 or 77.5% of people between 50 and 59, according to the latest data from Health.

Between 10 and 12 weeks

According to the government’s vaccination strategy, inoculations of Vaxzevria – the compound developed by the company and designed in collaboration with the University of Oxford – should be produced within 10 to 12 weeks, preferably within the latter. period.

However, the unstoppable advance of the Delta variant – more contagious and resistant to these antidotes-, as well as the example of the United Kingdom, where a large part of the population was only immunized with a bite. that the autonomies choose to favor immunizations with this serum.

Castilla y León will spend eight weeks

Madrid and Galicia, for example, opted for the serum to be inoculated in the eleventh week, one earlier than originally planned.

For their part, Andalusia, Castile-La Mancha, Navarre, the Balearics, the Valencian Community or even Galicia have chosen to vaccinate two weeks before, at ten, the minimum suggested by Health.

Castilla y León, for its part, has decided to advance the vaccination by a full month and will only space the injections by eight weeks, two less than those indicated in the package leaflet.

Vaccination with AstraZeneca has experienced several setbacks, due, on the one hand, to the lack of supply (the pharmaceutical company is in dispute with the European Commission for non-compliance) and, on the other hand, to the confusion generated by the evolution of the criteria on its administration following cases of thrombus in vaccinated persons.