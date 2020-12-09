Several communities are still closed after the December bridge and won’t open until a week before Christmas

Posted: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 06:31

After the December bridge, many communities lifted the closure of the perimeter, but others decided to extend it until the end of the Christmas holidays, allowing, yes, family reunification on the dates indicated in the health plan. agreed with the autonomous communities. This is the situation now.

Andalusia

Closed until December 10th. Community citizens will not be able to enter or leave the community unless there are exceptions (for medical reasons such as going to health centers, working to go to work, studying and returning to their place of residence. habitual residence) The nighttime curfew continues from ten in the evening to seven in the morning.

Aragon

Until December 20, as a curfew: it limits mobility on roads and public spaces at night between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Containment breach of a person affected by COVID-19 It is punishable by minimum penalty of 3,001 euros, failure to comply with perimeter limits and curfew is punishable by a minimum penalty of 300 euros.

Balearic Islands

He has not decreed the confinement of the perimeter, the curfew in this community is already the same in all its islands, between 00:00 and 6:00.

the Canary Islands

There is no perimeter closure or curfew. The Canary Islands archipelago becomes the exceptional Spanish. It has all its activities open and maintains flights with the peninsula and between its islands. The only condition it requires from travelers is that they show a negative PCR or antigen test performed between 48 and 72 years of age. hours before the trip.

Cantabria

Until December 16 is the limitation of the entry and exit of people in the territory of the autonomous community. The curfew also remains in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Castile and Leon

Closed until December 10th. The Council also established the closure within the common perimeter of the provinces of Ávila and Segovia, the first to which are now added the restrictive measures to which are now added Salamanca and León, which join this perimeter closure between the provinces from the community. Indeed, in the case of Segovia, alert level 3 has already been declared (it was at 4), a measure which will maintain its effectiveness as long as the risk situation which led to the declaration of the new alert level persists. . From 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Castilla La Mancha

The entire bridge thus proposes to maintain the closure of the perimeter of the region throughout the month of December and to lift it only “on certain days”, such as Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The curfew includes midnight to six in the morning.

Catalonia

Until December 21, closure of the perimeter. Curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. And meetings with a maximum of six people who are regular partners.

Ceuta

Ceuta closed connections with the peninsula and with Morocco until December 8.

Melilla

The Autonomous City of Melilla marked December 9 as a “turning point” to analyze whether it lifts the containment perimeter – in force since October 30 – because it continues to have “a very unfavorable epidemiological situation”.

Madrid

Until December 14, ten days, there will be the closure of the perimeter. Within the Community of Madrid there is free movement, except in the four basic health zones subject to restrictions due to their higher incidence, four of them in the capital Madrid and the rest in various municipalities of the region. from 00h00 to 06h00. Meetings, both in outdoor spaces and inside homes, cannot exceed six people unless they cohabit.

Navarre

Until December 18, the perimeter closure was extended, the curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. and restrictions on meetings in private spaces for people usually living together.

Valencian Community

Until January 15 is the closure of the perimeter, exceptionally increasing on days 23, 24, 25, 31 and 1. Movements are authorized as long as they are carried out within the territorial limits of the Valencian Community. It will last until 1:30 a.m. and will remain in effect the rest of the days from midnight to 6 a.m. In this time slot, you can only go out for justified reasons.

Extremadura

It is not closing its borders, there are only entry and exit restrictions in three municipalities after this week it lifted the perimeter isolation of five others. According to the Minister of Health, José María Vergeles, Extremadura plans to maintain the alert level 3 – high risk – until the end of the December bridge. The capacity restriction measures remain in force, up to 40% indoors and 50% on the terraces, which correspond to alert level 3 in which Extremadura will remain until January 10, as detailed by the spokesperson for the Junta de Extremadura, Isabel Gil Rosiña.

Galicia

Until 00:00 on Wednesday 9 will be the closure of the community. The border with Portugal will be closed during the bridge, the curfew is from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

La Rioja

She will be confined until December 19, with a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Pays Basque

Closure of the perimeter until December 10. These restrictions will be common to the whole of the Autonomous Community without distinguishing between zones according to their impact. The restriction on night mobility between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. is also maintained, and meetings of more than six people have been prohibited. .

Principality of Asturias

The perimeter closure continues beyond the bridge and there is no end date. The curfew is between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The Government has lifted the perimeter closures in Oviedo, Gijón and Avilés, as well as Laviana, San Martín del Rey Aurelio y Langreo from today.

Region of Murcia

The perimeter fence was extended until after Christmas. And beware: only family members can enter, thus distinguishing “loved ones” on designated Christmas days. You can therefore go out in your own town, and also go to the terraces of the bars in these towns where they are already open after the closing to which they have been forced, but on condition that you return home within the allotted time.