several demonstrators shoot a policeman and burn his motorbike in Lleida

Protests against Pablo Hasél’s imprisonment resulted in the arrest of 15 demonstrators and 50 injured. In addition, in several Catalan towns, significant damage was recorded in the city center.

In the case of Lleida, laSexta cameras captured how several of those present threw a policeman from the motorcycle he was riding on and burned him. Although it was not the only police vehicle they burned down.

During the protests, other acts of vandalism also took place, such as the burning of containers, the throwing of chairs and tables by residents, and the breaking of cobblestones to throw them at the most tense moments of the protests. .

Specifically, in Girona, at least one group of people with a violent attitude burned several containers and threw stones and pyrotechnics at the police in the area of ​​the government sub-delegation. A bank also burned down and several road signs were torn down.

In the Barcelona town of Vic, the Mossos police station was attacked, as confirmed by Catalan police, who said intruders destroyed the building’s security cameras. Although the number of demonstrators entered is unknown, they were expelled, without injuries, according to the police.

A total of 17 officers were injured, according to Mossos d’Esquadra, while the Generalitat’s medical emergency service reported more than thirty assists and transfers to Barcelona, ​​Lleida, Reus, Girona and Vic, although all injuries are minor.