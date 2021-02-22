Several parties refuse to attend Act 23F chaired by the King in Congress and organize an alternative act

The Congress of Deputies will commemorate the 40th anniversary of the 23F this Tuesday with the absence of several parliamentary groups, including the partners of the Coalition’s executive, who will not attend the act chaired by Felipe VI and, instead, called 10:30 a.m. am – before the arrival of the monarch – an alternative act.

More precisely, the PNV, Esquerra Republicana and EH Bildu will not be in the official act. A factory to which Junts per Catalunya, the BNG and the CUP joined, symbolically, since they were not supposed to attend, because they did not hold the spokesperson for their respective parliamentary groups.

ERC sources quoted by the Efe agency said to explain their absence that the act scheduled for Tuesday is “an act of laundering both the king and the regime 78”.

However, the King will preside over an act in the Salle des Pas Perdus of the Lower House to commemorate the coup attempt led by Antonio Tejero on February 23, 1981, in the presence of President Pedro Sánchez, the vice-presidents of the government – y including Pablo Iglesias- and the spokespersons of the groups who decided to attend.

Besides the monarch, only the President of the Congress, Meritxell Batet, will intervene, who will be accompanied by the President of the Senate, Pilar Llop; the President of the Constitutional Court, Juan José González Rivas, and that of the Supreme Court, Carlos Lesmes.

They will also be the head of the PP, Pablo Casado, members of the Bureau of the Congress and the two “fathers” of the Constitution still alive, Miquel Roca and Miguel Herrero and Rodríguez de Miñón.

Besides Iglesias, the event will be attended by United We Can parliamentary spokesperson Pablo Echenique; although the purple formation asked the current head of state to send out “a clear message of condemnation of Francoism” and of his “unequivocal” commitment to democracy and that the act does not become “a facelift of the king emeritus, nor of the neo-Right-wing Francoist coup ”.

This, after the second vice president recently defended that Spain is not a full democracy, which has generated further friction between the coalition executive partners.

Juan Carlos I, the great absent from the act

The other big absentee will be the monarch emeritus, Juan Carlos I, who has remained in the United Arab Emirates since last August, following successive controversies over his accounts abroad.

Precisely, after the act of 23F, the plenary session of Congress will debate an illegal proposal by Esquerra to remove the inviolability of the head of state and remove the appointment to emeritus and other family members. royal who enjoy this safeguard.