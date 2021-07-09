Seville will host the II Congress of Authentic Happiness for families of disabled children

The II Congress of Authentic Happiness, a meeting where happiness becomes authentic, will be held on September 25 at 6.30 p.m. in the Auditorium Municipal Rafael de Len de Tomares in Seville, after a first edition, which took place on March 5, 2020 in Murcia and in which more than 300 people gathered.

In business, forums, sessions or conferences are often organized for workers and managers aimed at improving their relationship with the environment and getting the best out of themselves. In recent years, motivation and happiness are also central themes in this type of sessions. “The Bonheur Authentique initiative consists of transferring the benefits of these sessions and workshops to other types of people: parents and / or relatives of children with any disability, who show day after day a particular strength of which we have everything to learn. , above all an unconditional love for their children ”, explains Lucio Fernndez, promoter of Felicidad Autntica.

The meeting will be a free and family-friendly event during which participants will receive professional advice from two speakers, international experts in motivational coaching, such as Juanma Quelle, speaker, writer and coach, creator of the social movement #TerritorioFelicidad which seeks to place well- being, balance and happiness as the primary goals of life; and Fabin Villena, expert in Intelligent Positive Attitude and author of the book “Wake up your intelligent positive attitude. 7 keys to better enjoy life and work ”.

Giving importance to motivation and the search for happiness in all areas, Authentic Happiness has just become the event for relatives of children with special needs, and to ensure that this day these loved ones enrich their inner strength in the hands of professionals. This second edition also wants to include two other groups who have suffered significant emotional distress over the past year and a half, such as healthcare workers who have battled COVID-19 and people who have suffered from this disease.

The event has a large number of collaborators such as Adecco, Creative Agency, City Council of Tomares, Hijos de Juan Gil Winery, ComBoca Comunicacin, Adecco Foundation, Ibidem Abogados, RRHHDigital, among others.

