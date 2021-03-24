Sex acts in Australian parliament: Sex workers in Australian parliament leaked videos Viral Scott Morrison: Video of sex workers and Australian parliamentarians viral

Strong points:

People protesting Scott Morrison’s government across country, sex and masterbate video goes viral in Australian parliament, women parliamentarians also protest

There has been an outcry in the Australian Parliament over the leaked videos of MPs and staff and sex from masterbats. People are on the streets across the country against the government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Previously, the rape of an employee had made headlines in Parliament. Meanwhile, the government immediately fired one of its employees immediately after the new scandal came to light.

Such leaked sex videos

This sex video shot inside the Australian Parliament was shared in a group chat which was leaked by someone. After these videos were revealed in the media, there was some noise. In the video, which goes viral, a person dominates near a lawmaker’s desk.

The prayer room was used for sex

The person who leaked the video has been identified as Tom. He said officials and MPs often use the parliament’s prayer room for sex. He alleged that sex workers are brought inside the Parliament building to please the coalition government MPs. Tom explained that pornographic images are often exchanged between employees. It is so much that now it has become the beginning.

SEX, MASTERBAT, women fled to Australian parliament, sisterhood burns government due to leaked video

Protests intensified across the country

Vigorous protests have started against the defendants across the country. The show also features women parliamentarians from Australia. Women’s Affairs Minister Marise Payne said the government should investigate the whole matter. To avoid the discontent of the general public, the government announced that it would conduct a high-level investigation into the whole matter.