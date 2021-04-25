Sex crimes between teachers and students: Sexual relationship between teacher and student imprisoned for five years: five years in prison for a teacher who had illicit sex with a student

London

In the UK, a teacher who had forced sex with a 15-year-old schoolboy was sentenced to five years in prison by the court. After the conviction and the term of imprisonment, the school administration also dismissed the convicted teacher. The victim is said to be a student from another school. The two were identified through a dating app.

Has been identified with the dating app

The injured party’s lawyer told Bolton Crown Court that Craig Slater was a computer teacher at Byerchell High School in Ashton-in-Makerfield, England. She first contacted the victimized student through the Grindr dating app. He also told the court that Craig Slater, 40, was a great inspiration to meet the boy between June and November 2019.

The court is found guilty of having a relationship with a minor

After a long argument, the court said that after reading the deleted WhatsApp message from the accused Craig Slater, it was decided that he knew the victim’s real age. In fact, to register on any dating app, you have to be over 18. But, the child victim had registered on this application indicating the wrong age. The court prohibited the name of the victim’s child from being made public for legal reasons.

Used to chat with a child under a false name

During his conversation with the child, Craig Slater named God Khilau as Andrew Spilter. He was chatting with a child of the same name. The child’s lawyer said the accused teacher had jokes and adult conversations with the child. He had told the child that he would not tell his partner anything about the relationship, as the accused was already in a relationship with a woman.

The hotel was called under the pretext of a gift for the anniversary

During the conversation, Slater tried to convince the kid to meet several times, but each time, for some reason, he couldn’t be successful in his cause. One day, while chatting, he learned of the child’s 16th birthday, after which he bought expensive gifts and called them to a hotel to deliver the child. After the child’s arrival, the accused also forced them.

Police arrested after complaining about child

This child ran away from the accused’s clutches and told the police everything. After which Craig Slater was arrested. Police confiscated his phone as evidence. During questioning, Cragg admitted that he was HIV positive between the ages of 16 and 19. She claimed that she did not know the young age of the victim due to her profile on the dating app.