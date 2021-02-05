sex news in Hindi: launch of sexual consent app in Debnmark: launch of mobile app for sexual consent in Denmark

Strong points:

Launch of mobile app for sexual consent in Denmark, government backs troubled incidents of rising rape in the country, now mandatory before sex is mandatory

A mobile sex app has been launched in Denmark, a European country. Danes will now be able to give their consent to sex through the IConsent app. In fact, the incidence of rape in Denmark is increasing rapidly. To prevent this, the government has also enacted stricter laws. Now, through this application, the government will verify the consent of users on sex.

User can consent to sex at the push of a button

Through this sexual consent app, user can give consent for sex by just pushing a button. It will be valid for 24 hours. The user can withdraw it at any time if they wish. The Danes reacted coldly to this application. A media institution there described this app as boring like the Corona press conference.

The developers claim – this app will help legal

The developers of this app claim that by using it user can send and get sexual permission through their phone. It can be a consent document for them. Users can also make legal use by storing their consent through the app. The app also provides sexual health advice and links to support groups for victims of sexual assault.

Experts expressed doubts

The encrypted data of this app is also saved for the purpose of crime investigation. However, Danish legal experts have expressed doubts that Shayah could ever use the data from this app in court. Danish Justice Minister Nick Hackerup said it would now become clear that if both parties do not consent to sex, it is rape.

Sexual rape without consent in Denmark

Indeed, the Danish parliament passed a new law in December that called for all sexual rape without explicit consent. Prosecutors here previously had to prove that the rapist had used violence or assaulted someone who was unable to resist. In such a situation, the lack of evidence has always been hampered.

A similar law has also been passed in Sweden

Prior to Denmark, neighboring Sweden also enacted a similar law in 2018. For this reason, a 75 percent increase in sentences for rape convicts was observed in Sweden. According to statistics from the Ministry of Justice, around 11,400 women are raped in Denmark in a year.