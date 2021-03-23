Sex workers in the Australian parliament: sex, masturbating, leaked videos with women in the Australian parliament

Melbourne

A political storm has emerged after videos of members of Prime Minister Scott Morrisson’s government sexting in the Australian Parliament. In this video, a person is restraining near an MP’s desk. After this astounding revelation on Tuesday, Scott Morison’s government was engulfed in yet another big scandal. The Prime Minister called the incident extremely shameful and disgusting.

Prime Minister Morison’s statement comes at a time when he is under a lot of pressure from his employee for not dealing with the rape case of another government employee. These Australian government sex videos were shared on a group chat which was leaked by someone. After these videos were revealed in the media, there was some noise.

To use the prayer room

Vigorous protests have started against the defendants across the country. The show also features women parliamentarians from Australia. On the other hand, the person who leaked the video has been identified as Tom. He said officials and MPs often use the parliament’s prayer room for sex. He alleged that sex workers are brought inside the Parliament building to please the coalition government MPs.

Tom explained that pornographic images are often exchanged between employees. It’s so much that he’s got used to it now. He said the male staff here think they can do it all. These people also believe that they have not broken any laws and that they are not morally corrupt. Meanwhile, after the revelation, the government immediately sacked one of its employees. Women’s Affairs Minister Marise Payne said the government should investigate the whole matter.