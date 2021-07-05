shah mahmood qureshi fatf india terrorism: FATF did not cooperate on lies against India, furious pakistani foreign minister

islamabad

Faithful Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has gone wild for not presenting him with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Lies Against India. Under the pretext of an explosion near the home of Lashkar terrorist Hafiz Saeed, Qureshi alleged that India was encouraging terrorism in Pakistan. He expressed his disappointment that the international community was not paying attention to Pakistani concerns against India.

Qureshi said if the international community had paid attention in time, the area of ​​Johor city in Lahore would not have exploded. Pakistan’s foreign minister claimed that there is clear evidence that Indian intelligence agency RAW was behind the blast. Qureshi said that in view of the clear evidence of the “spread of terror”, it is the duty of the FATF to ask India why it is helping terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Qureshi said, “If the FATF is not asking this of India, then it is showing its double standard. Pakistan has the right to object to this double standard. He said he would address the issue of the Lahore attacks internationally. In fact, the FATF has graylisted Pakistan because of the promotion of terrorism. Pakistan is unable to borrow from him and is upset. Earlier, Pakistan’s national security adviser Mueed Yusuf claimed on Sunday that an Indian national was behind a powerful bombing outside the home of Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the terrorist attack of Mumbai and banished Jamaat-ud-Dawa leader Hafiz Saeed.

The explosion happened last month. On June 23, three people were killed and 24 others injured when a car bomb exploded outside Saeed’s residence at the Board of Revenue Housing Society in the city of Johor in Lahore. No organization claimed responsibility for the attack. NSA Yusuf claimed the mastermind of the attack was “an Indian national” with ties to an intelligence agency.

“Through forensic analyzes, electronic devices recovered from these terrorists, we have identified the main brain and the operators of this terrorist attack and we have no doubts or objections to informing you that the main brain is an Indian” , did he declare. belonging to the intelligence agency RAW and located in India. However, he did not disclose the identity of the alleged suspect. In the past, the Indian Foreign Ministry has refuted claims of India’s involvement in certain terrorist attacks in Pakistan, claiming that the so-called “evidence” claims are a figment of the imagination.

India’s foreign ministry said the international community is aware of its tactics and the evidence that Islamabad sponsors terrorism has been recognized by none other than its own leaders. Earlier, Qureshi also alleged that India was behind some of the terrorist attacks in his country, after which the Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman said in November last year: “Another unnecessary exercise of anti-Indian propaganda “. The alleged evidence claims against India have no credibility, they are fabricated and based on the imagination. ‘

Prime Minister Imran Khan then tweeted that he had asked his team to brief the nation today on the findings of the blast investigation, saying coordination between civilian and military intelligence agencies would help “the terrorists and their international relations “. Saeed is a UN designated terrorist. America placed a $ 10 million reward on him. He is serving time on five counts of terrorist financing. The Jamaat-ud-Dawa led by Saeed is a masked organization of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist organization. Lashkar is responsible for the Bombay attacks in 2008.