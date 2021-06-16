Shah Mahmood Qureshi News: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote letter on Kashmir to UN against India: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote to UN on Kashmir

Strong points:

Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote a letter to the United Nations on Kashmir, accusing India of changing the demographics of Kashmir Qureshi, who has been writing letters to the UN continuously since the end of Article 370, Islamabad

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has once again struck a chord with Kashmir by writing a letter to top UN officials. He alleged in this letter that India is forcibly changing the demographics in Kashmir. Pakistan’s foreign ministry said the letter was sent to the president of the United Nations Security Council and the United Nations secretary-general. Pakistan wants India to reinstate Article 370 in Kashmir under UN pressure.

Qureshi used to write letter to UN on Kashmir

Qureshi, who writes regularly to the President of the Security Council and the UN Secretary-General, claimed in his latest letter that India is changing the demographic makeup of Kashmir by issuing fake certificates of domicile and other measures. He urged the Security Council to ask India to change course from August 5, 2019.

Claimed to have peaceful relations with India

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said Qureshi also stressed India’s responsibility to create an environment conducive to a results-oriented relationship with Pakistan. Qureshi also said in his letter that Pakistan wants peaceful relations with all of its neighbors, including India.

Pakistan furious at repeal of section 370

It should be noted that tensions between India and Pakistan have increased since India repealed most of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. 2019. Pakistan reacted strongly to this decision by India.

India’s Clear Response – Kashmir is Our Home Business

India has made it clear to the international community that repealing most of the provisions of Article 370 is its internal business. India had also advised Pakistan to accept reality and stop all anti-Indian propaganda. India has told Pakistan that it wants normal neighborly relations with Islamabad in an environment free from terrorism, hostility and violence.