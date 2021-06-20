shah mahmood qureshi warns india about cashmere:

islamabad

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a multi-party meeting on June 24 in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This important meeting will be held two years after the repeal of Section 370 of Jammu and Kashmir. It is believed that after the meeting with Prime Minister Modi, the way forward for holding elections in the state can be cleared. On the other hand, after the announcement of this meeting, Pakistan panicked and warned India.

Pakistan has said it will oppose any attempt to change the Indian population in Kashmir or to divide Kashmir. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi issued a statement saying India should now refrain from “more illegal measures” in Kashmir following the August 5, 2019 measures. Qureshi said Pakistan is strongly opposes the measures taken by India on August 5.

“Will not tolerate the division of Jammu and Kashmir from India”

Pakistan’s foreign minister said he had raised the issue of Kashmir in many international conferences. It also includes the United Nations Security Council. Qureshi said that true peace can only be achieved in South Asia when the Kashmir issue is resolved in accordance with the provisions of the UN Security Council and the wishes of the Kashmiri people. Pakistan’s foreign minister has said he will not tolerate the division of Jammu and Kashmir from India or any demographic change in that country.

He said Pakistan is committed to opposing the Indian government’s political ambitions in Jammu and Kashmir. Relations between the two countries have collapsed since India repealed Article 370 of Kashmir. Pakistan calls for the reinstatement of Article 370 for talks with India. However, this does not appear to be happening.

Future action plan for Jammu and Kashmir should be discussed

Note that 14 leaders of 8 political parties from Jammu and Kashmir were invited to the meeting which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ahead of the multi-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister and PDP Chairman Mehbooba Mufti may abstain. In the media, citing sources, it is reported that Mehbooba will not attend this meeting. The future action plan for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir should be discussed.