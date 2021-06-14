Shah Mehmood Qureshi accuses PML N of mismanaging the Kulbhushan Jadhav affair: Pakistani government of Imran trapped on Kulbhushan Jadhav, angered Nawaz Sharif

Strong points:

Trapped in the International Court of Justice for Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, the series of allegations and counter-charges began in Pakistan regarding the whole affair. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi claimed the country’s previous Nawaz Sharif government had been negligent in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Surrounded by the passage of the Kulbhushan Jadhav bill in parliament, Qureshi made it clear that this was done to thwart India’s move before the International Court.

Qureshi said: “It is the PMLN (Nawaz Sharif’s party) that has been negligent in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.” He said that the steps our government has taken have been taken to implement the orders and recommendations of the International Court of Justice. Earlier, the opposition had created a ruckus when the Kulbhushan Jadhav bill was introduced. He alleged that Imran’s government failed to properly handle the Kulbhushan case.

The Pakistani foreign minister said that India wants to involve Pakistan in the International Court of Justice, so we have to bring this bill forward. Previously, Indian prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, who faced the death penalty in Pakistan, had been relieved. Bowing to pressure from the International Court of Justice, the National Assembly, the lower house of Pakistan’s parliament, approved a bill allowing Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal to higher courts.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, sentenced to death by the military court, did not have the right to appeal. On this point, the International Court of Justice reprimanded Pakistan. In this bill, more powers were given to review and reconsider the death penalty in accordance with the ruling of the International Court of Justice. Experts say there could be a possibility that Kulbhushan Jadhav will be returned to India if he appeals to Pakistan’s high courts. Pakistan claims that Kulbhushan Jadhav was captured in Balochistan in 2016 and sentenced to death by a military court the same year for espionage. India rejected Pakistan’s request and said Kulbhushan Jadhav was kidnapped in the Iranian port of Chabahar.