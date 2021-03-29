Shah Mehmood Qureshi Jaishankar Meeting: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Says Meeting with Jaishankar Not Finalized or Required

Strong points:

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said no meeting has yet been scheduled to meet Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar at the “Heart of Asia” conference in Dushanbe on Tuesday. , the capital of Tajikistan. He said no proposal had been made. This information came out in a news story published in the media.

There is speculation about their meeting with the news of the two ministers joining the conference. Qureshi told the Dawn newspaper on Sunday that no meeting between him and Jaishankar had been scheduled or that no such proposal had been made. “No decision has been taken so far,” Qureshi said in response to a media question about India and Pakistan’s efforts to fully restore diplomatic ties behind the scenes.

Jaishankar also did not respond directly to questions asked last week about meeting Qureshi at the conference. He said at the “Indian Economic Conclave” held in New Delhi on March 26: “My program is being worked out. I don’t think such a meeting has yet been scheduled. India’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Jaishankar could interact with leaders of other countries while attending the conference.