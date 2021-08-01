shah mehmood qureshi taliban isis: pakistan’s nefarious movement on afghanistan, said – taliban will eliminate ISIS

Kabul

Pakistan, engaged in bloodshed by sending more than 10,000 terrorists to Afghanistan, has now launched another ploy to save the Taliban. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who has praised the Taliban for several days, played the role of the international terrorist organization Islamic State (ISIS) in defending the violence of Taliban terrorists. He said if the Taliban came to power, they would eliminate ISIS from Afghanistan.

Qureshi also told media in Multan that Afghan security forces have the capacity to fight ISIS. He said peace in Afghanistan is essential for regional stability. He said Pakistan was in talks with other countries in the region to bring development and prosperity to war-torn Afghanistan. His gesture was towards China where the Taliban leaders had just traveled for talks.

Although Pakistan claims the Taliban will eliminate ISIS, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday that there had been no change in the Taliban. They have no desire for peace or the development of Afghanistan. Ghani said the Taliban had allowed international militant groups to enter the country. The Afghan president pointed the finger at Pakistani terrorists.

Afghan peace negotiator Fauzia Kufi said on Thursday that foreign Taliban were present in the northern region of Afghanistan. He said the foreign Taliban are active especially on the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan. He said security in the region was threatened by the presence of foreign Taliban. The Pakistani Taliban are currently attacking the city of Herat. The government had to send more troops there. Meanwhile, Russia has said if the situation worsens on the border with Tajikistan, the Russian military will intervene.