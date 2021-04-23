Shahbaz Sharif freed on bail, Imran Khan’s problems will worsen: Shahbaz Sharif released on bail to make Imran Khan’s problems worse

Lahore

The Pakistani court granted bail to Nawaz Sharif’s younger brother and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif in the case of money laundering and disproportionate assets. A three-judge bench led by Lahore High Court Judge Ali Bakr Najafi has ruled unanimously in favor of bail Shahbaz, 69,. On September 29 of last year, the court sent him to jail.

Shahbaz posted on 1 crore bond

A bench of three judges granted a bond to Shahbaz, who should be released from prison on Friday, on two personal bonds of Rs 50 lakh Pakistani rupees. Shahbaz was arrested by the National Accountability Office in September 2020 on money laundering and disproportionate asset charges of Rs 700 crore. After that, in October, the court rejected his request for bail and ordered to remain in jail.

Imran government investigates Maryam Nawaz

Imran Khan adopts a sam-daam-dand strategy of distinction to break the united force of the opposition. The Pakistani Government has therefore resumed the investigation into the money laundering case against Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif. Mariam Nawaz was summoned by Pakistan’s anti-corruption body, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), for questioning on March 26.

Imran has already condemned Nawaz

After Imran Khan became Prime Minister, the NAB tightened the family of nawaz Sharif the most. On July 28, 2017, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, hearing corruption charges against Sharif, disqualified him for the post of prime minister. In fact, Sharif was accused of money laundering and buying property in London when he was Prime Minister in the 1990s. The case of these assets arose after the Panapa Paper Leaks in 2016, which were allegedly run by offshore companies owned by Sharif’s children.