Shakira net worth: Shakira tax evasion case in Spain: Tax evasion case against Shakira approved in Spain

Barcelona

A Spanish judge investigating the alleged tax evasion of Colombian singer Shakira has recommended her trial. The investigation concluded that there was evidence the pop star had failed to honor her pledge to pay taxes in the country. There are millions of fans of Shakira’s pop, rock and Latin songs all over the world.

Court said – enough evidence against Shakira

Judge Marco Juberias wrote in his order that his three-year investigation revealed there was enough evidence to prosecute Shakira in court. An appeal can be lodged against this decision. Prosecutors alleged in December 2019 that the singer did not pay $ 16.4 million in taxes in Spain between 2012 and 2014.

Shakira denies committing wrongdoing

She was living in Spain during this time, despite her residency in Panama. Shakira, 44, denied any wrongdoing in her testimony in June 2019. Shakira’s public relations team said they paid the amount after the tax office was notified of the dues.

Shakira can be fined, there is also a risk of jail

If convicted of tax evasion, Shakira faces a fine and jail time. However, a judge can waive the sentence of a first-time offender if he has been imprisoned for less than two years.