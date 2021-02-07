Shard of the Uttarakhand Glacier: From the Himalayas to Greenland … melting glaciers are ringing alarm bells, these cities of the world are going to sink – why are glaciers melting fast from the Himalayas to Greenland, reason the bursting of the Uttarak glaciers and these towns will be drowned

The devastation caused by the rupture of the glacier in the Rishiganga valley of the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has once again made people think about the dangers of global warming. On Sunday, everyone was stunned by the raging shape of water in this mountainous state of India. The risk of melting glaciers from the Himalayas to Greenland continues to increase. The report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) indicates that the ice cover in Greenland and Antarctica has shrunk by 400 billion tonnes each year. This not only increases the possibility of sea level rise, but also increases the risk of sinking large cities in many countries. Cities that will be more affected by sea level rise include Mumbai and Kolkata in India.

Why the world’s glaciers are melting

There are approximately 200,000 glaciers in the world. With the exception of 1000 of them, the size of the remaining glaciers is very small. Glaciers are known as reserves of fresh water on earth. Unfair use of fossil fuels, greenhouse gas emissions, holes in the ozone layer are the reasons why the Earth’s glaciers are melting rapidly. The IPCC has warned that by the end of this century, Himalayan glaciers could lose a third of their snow. If pollution continues at this rate, 80% of European glaciers will also melt by 2100.

Who is most threatened by melting glaciers

Melting endangered glaciers can threaten the entire human race. Even today, most of the world’s population depends on glaciers for drinking water. Almost two billion people benefit from the water of the Himalayan glaciers. Water for agriculture also comes from these glaciers. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal will be the hardest hit if water stops coming from glaciers. At the same time, there will be a famine of drinking water in Europe. Normal life can also be threatened by drought conditions.

This image of the glacier’s death has been discussed

The Okjokull Glacier, one of the oldest glaciers in Iceland, ceased to exist in 2019 itself. Images of this destruction were also very viral on social media. Even then, scientists attributed climate change and greenhouse gas emissions to it. However, the voice of these scientists could not reach the ears of the largest countries affecting the environment. Scientists even say that we have polluted the environment so much that now things have got out of hand. Even if we reduce greenhouse gas emissions today, it will still take at least 200 years to normalize.

Which cities in India are most threatened

The United Nations warned in the Global Environment Report that by 2050, many Indian cities could be threatened by sea level rise. It also includes major cities like Mumbai and Kolkata in India. According to this report, around 4 million people in India could be affected. Also according to a NASA report, the rapid melting of glaciers in Greenland and Antarctica has revealed that the Gradient Fingerprint Mapping Tool (GFM) will have a major impact on Mangalore.

These countries of the world are in danger

The sea level is set to rise due to the melting of glaciers. According to the GEO-6 report (The Global Environment Outlook), the capital of Indonesia is Jakarta, the Maldives, Guangzhou and Shanghai in China, Dhaka in Bangladesh, Myanmar in Yangon, Thailand in Bangkok and Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh-Ville and Hai Fong will be the most affected. Some Australian researchers have claimed that between 1870 and 2004, the seawater level rose by 19.5 centimeters. His research published in Geophysical Research Letters indicated that between 1990 and 2100, the level of sea water could drop from 9 centimeters to 88 centimeters.