sharks decline of rayfish in the ocean: shark: sharks and rayfish on the verge of extinction of human greed, the Indian Ocean becomes a “ graveyard ” – sharks and rayfish are under threat extinction due to overfishing, study finds

Shark fish, which have lived for millions of years, are in danger of extinction in the unfathomable sea spread over the land. Recent research has revealed that too many fish caught in the sea can end shark fish forever. Research has revealed a shocking statistic that 70% of shark fish have perished in the past 50 years.

Scientists at Simon Fraser University in Canada and the University of Exeter in the UK have found in their research that the pressure on fishing has increased 18 times since 1970. For this reason, without any doubt, the ecosystem of the sea has been affected and many organisms are extinct on a large scale. Due to large-scale fishing, not only shark fish, but also stingrays, are completely threatened with extinction.

84.7% of the shark population in decline in the Indian Ocean

Scientists have found that shark and ray populations have declined 71 percent since the 1970s. The team found that 24 of 31 shark and ray species are now listed as endangered. Not only that, the ocean whitetip found in the sea and the great hammerhead shark also came in great danger. Research has shown that in tropical regions such as the Indian Ocean, these organisms disappear more quickly.

Since 1970, 84.7 percent of the shark population has declined in the Indian Ocean. The team of scientists said urgent measures must be taken to save sharks and rays. Mr Richard Sherley, an expert on maritime affairs, said that if action is not taken now, it will be too late. He said the hope is that if fishing is scientifically prohibited, the shark can be saved. Explain that shark fish are included in the identification of sea creatures. This is very important for the marine environment.