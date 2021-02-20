shashi tharoor English: Shashi Tharoor chooses a mistake in Pakistan Question Paper: Shashi Tharoor found a fault in the document on the civil services of Pakistan

Strong points:

Shashi Tharoor made a mistake in the Pakistan Civil Service Questions document, the document was shared on social media, people thought it was hard to go wrong, people were surprised, they started to receive praise

Like the hard paper of India’s Civil Services, the Pakistan Senior Central Services (CSS) exam is considered extremely difficult. Recently, a document of questions about this was shared on social media. In an article written by Indian leader Shashi Tharoor, known for his harsh English, he made a mistake in the newspaper itself.

The CSS question document was shared on social media. The person who shared it, tagged Shashi Tharoor, wrote: “This year’s CSS paper can only be written by Shashi Tharoor. He referred to the requested difficult English words that people wrote that they would know the meaning of at most 2-3 words. However, Shashi’s response to the post made people laugh.

Tharoor replied on the post- “I never heard bericloge myself!” Do you think it is not a mistake when writing crafts? His response is widely appreciated on social media.

Someone wrote: “Apart from politics, your skills surprise us”. Many people even wrote that if Shashi did not hear the word, it should be deleted even if it is in the dictionary. At the same time, one user wrote: “This is what remains to be seen”.

Previously, CSS agents were in the limelight when content creator Dananir, who recently went viral with his ‘Pauri’ video, said she wanted to join CSS as well. In fact, CSS agents were surprised to know that when Dananir was already so famous, why did she want to join CSS.