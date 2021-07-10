She is the new minister spokesperson and takes charge of territorial policy

Update: Saturday, July 10, 2021 2:33 PM

Posted: 10.07.2021 14:31

That of Isabel Rodríguez was one of the most famous appointments in the framework of the profound reshaping of the government that Pedro Sánchez carried out. Rodríguez, until now mayor of Puertollano, with the reform promoted by the head of the executive, becomes the new spokesperson for the minister-replacing María Jesús Montero- and will continue to lead the Ministry of Territorial Policy -releasing from this post to Miquel Iceta, who happens to hold the Culture and Sport portfolio.

Rodríguez has until now been a little-known face in national politics, despite having been in front of the microphones for 17 years. He studied law, but his passion has always been politics. The proof is that in 2004 she became one of the youngest senators in the history of Spain. Four years later, she was appointed spokesperson for the government of Castilla-La Mancha.

It was in 2011 that he made the leap into national politics. At that time, she entered the Congress of Deputies as a Member of Parliament for Ciudad Real. A position which nevertheless combines with that of mayor, since 2019, of Puertollano, a town of 48,000 inhabitants of Castilla-La Mancha.

Today his political life has taken a radical turn, being one of the most visible faces of the Executive for his role as spokesperson for the Minister. The government wanted to explain the reasons for which they chose it, fulfilling a threefold objective: to rejuvenate the government, focus on women and strengthen municipal power.