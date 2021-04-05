sheikh hasina bangladesh covid 19: second wave of kovid in Bangladesh even stronger: PM Sheikh Hasina – bangladesh second wave of covid 19 even stronger, says PM sheikh hasina

Dhaka

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called on the people to strictly follow Kovid’s rules to curb the spread of Kovid-19, saying the second wave of Kovid is even stronger in the country. In her closing speech at the 12th session of the 11th legislature, Hasina said: “ The second wave of the Corona virus is increasingly deadly around the world. There was a sudden increase in viral infection and death rate from March 29 to 31 and it has increased since then.

Sheikh Hasina said that if people follow the rules and health protocol, the situation will be under control. He said, “I know everyone will face difficulties. Despite this, I say that people’s lives should come first. He also urged people to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and stay away from social ceremonies, including wedding ceremonies.

Along with the Prime Minister, many deputies also expressed their condolences to those who lost their lives because of Kovid-19 in the country. He told parliament that the vaccination campaign against Kovid-19 will continue and also assured that his government is trying to buy more coronavirus vaccines. Hasina also confirmed that domestic flights will remain suspended for a week, while shopping malls will remain closed.

He asked officials to ensure people coming from overseas are quarantined. He said children and young people should be given special attention, as the rate of Kovid-19 infection is very high among them, although the elderly have been infected with the virus even during the first wave. He said the government is striving to make Bangladesh self-sufficient in all areas. He also welcomed the development of a new variety of onions. He urged people to cultivate every inch of land to avoid food shortages due to the epidemic.