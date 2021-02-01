Sheikh Hasina Khaleda Zia ISi: The big accusation of the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Khaleda Zia in the “ actions of the ISI ” with ”

Dhaka

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attacked the previous governments of Ziaur Rahman, Hussain Muhammad Irshad and Khaleda Zia. He said these governments destroyed several documents from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in an attempt to erase his father and father of the nation, Bangabandhu, from the glorious history of the 1971 liberation struggle. and the linguistic movement.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the Mujib Borshoe program, Mujib Borshoe’s 2020-2021 website and the digital version of his speech to the Jatiya Parliament here on Sunday, Hasina said: “It has been proven that the history can never be erased. ” He said his government had already released seven of the 14 editions of the ISI documents which were primarily against Bangabandhu.

The Prime Minister said that the real history of the country’s independence can be understood by reading these versions. Hasina, eldest daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said that she preserves the books of all visitors with comments from governments of various countries and heads of state and common people, so that people know things related to history. Could.

Project to celebrate the centenary of the birth of the father of the nation

The Prime Minister also mentioned that Parliament has a role to play in maintaining the democracy of the country, as the representatives of the people here have the opportunity to say something about the welfare of the people. He said his government created no problem running Parliament, but had bad experiences while in opposition. He thanked the speaker for leading Parliament impartially.

The prime minister said he extended Mujib Borsho until December 16, as he plans to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee of independence and the centenary of the birth of the father of the nation. If the state of the coronavirus improves in the next few days. He said that Bangabandhu dreamed of giving people a different country and making them smile, but he could not fully realize his wish as he was murdered on August 15, 1975 along with most of his family.