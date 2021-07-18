Sher Bahadur Deuba India: Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba wins confidence vote in Parliament: Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba wins confidence vote in Parliament

Kathmandu

New Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba won a vote of confidence in the restored lower house of parliament on Sunday. Of the 275 members of the House of Representatives, 165 voted in favor of the Deuba government, while 83 deputies voted against. Nepal’s 249 MPs took part in the voting process while one MP remained neutral when present. Deuba needed a total of 136 votes to gain the confidence of parliament.

Deuba was sworn in on instruction from the Supreme Court

Deuba was sworn in as Prime Minister on July 13. A day earlier, a constitution bench led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shamsher Rana of the Supreme Court of Nepal ordered the re-establishment of the House of Representatives, the lower house of Parliament, which was held for the second time in five months May 22 by then. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was dissolved by President Vidya Devi Bhandari on recommendation. The court declared the decision unconstitutional.

Former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s Communist Party of Nepal-UML voted against the Deuba government in the ballot. Leaders close to disgruntled party leader Madhav Kumar Nepal are said to have voted in favor of the government. Madhav Kumar is one of 23 Nepalese UML MPs who supported Deuba before President Bidya Devi Bhandari a few months ago.

Four new ministers were also sworn in with Deuba, including two members each of the Nepalese Congress (NC) and the CPN-Maoist Center. Balkrishna Khand and Gyanendra Bahadur Karki of the Nepalese Congress were sworn in as Minister of Interior and Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs respectively. Pampha Bhushal and Janardan Sharma of the Maoist Center have been appointed Minister of Energy and Minister of Finance respectively. Chief Justice Rana, Chairman of the Maoist CPN-Center Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and senior CPN-UML leader Madhav Kumar Nepal were also present on the occasion.

Sher Bahadur Deuba is a senior Nepalese politician. He was until now the chairman of the Nepalese Congress of the main opposition of Nepal. Deuba previously became Prime Minister of Nepal four times. In such a situation, he has a lot of experience in government management. Deuba also has no answer to keep the Nepalese Congress united. Deuba, who studied at the London School of Economics, is also a close ruler of India. Deuba’s political weight during his reign as a monarchy in Nepal can be measured by the fact that the party appointed him prime minister three times.

The biggest challenge facing the new Nepalese Prime Minister, Sher Bahadur Deuba, is the Corona epidemic. The danger of corona is increasing day by day in Nepal. Due to the lack of oxygen and medication, there is also a significant increase in crown deaths. The government is also facing criticism over vaccination. Apart from that, dealing with political fanatics like Prachanda and Oli having two intransigent nationalist ideologies will also be very difficult for Deuba.