Strong points:

Chinese batwoman rejects claims Corona was born in Wuhan lab

There is still a ruckus over the origin of the corona virus which has killed more than 38 lakhs around the world. Many countries around the world, including America, accept the theory of a corona virus leak from the Wuhan lab in China, while Dragon has rejected these claims from the start. Now, the famous scientist named “Woman” from China has defended herself and her country on the theory of Wuhan laboratory leaks of the corona virus.

Corona accused of carelessly researching

Top Chinese virologist Xi Gengli said in a rare interview that speculation about his laboratory in Wuhan was unfounded. But, the usual secrecy of China made it difficult to accept the claims of this scientist. Xi Gengli is the same scientist who has been accused of recklessly researching the bat coronavirus at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Many experts believe that due to their negligence, the corona virus has spread around the world.

Gengli is nothing less than a hero for China

At the same time, Xi Gengli is nothing less than a hero for the Chinese people and their government. People here still believe that because of this, their country was saved from the deadly effects of the corona virus. People also believe that this female scientist is the victim of a malicious conspiracy from Western countries. America believes that the truth about this virus born in the Chinese laboratory should be revealed to the whole world.

The world throws mud at an innocent scientist

In this interview, Xi Gengli denied these allegations. She said earlier that she preferred not to speak directly to reporters citing her institute’s policies. Still, she found it hard to contain her frustration. She said angrily how can I present evidence for something where there is none? I don’t know how the world got so low that it’s constantly pouring dirt on an innocent scientist.

Still no evidence on the theory of lab leaks

Scientists around the world still believe they have no specific evidence for the corona virus laboratory leak theory. Most of these scientists believe that the theory of laboratory leaks has been debunked without further investigation. Therefore, there should still be a full investigation into this matter. Some scientists say Dr Xi Gengli conducted risky experiments with bat coronaviruses in labs that weren’t safe enough.

Questions Raised by the US Intelligence Agency Report

Many scientists support the US intelligence agency report, which states that many scientists in the Wuhan laboratory were found to be infected with Kovid in October-November 2020. If these scientists were infected with Kovid early on, then the location the origin of the virus can be traced. After the American report, China reacted strongly and rejected it.