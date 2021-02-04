Shihab al muhajir haqqani network: UN says new ISIS-K leader Shihab Al Muhajir leads operations in India Affiliation with Haqqani network – UN chief for terrorist activities in India

Strong points:

UN Secretary General Gutarais gave important information about the terrorist organization ISIL-K. According to him, the new head of this organization, Shihab al-Muhajir, is at the head of terrorist activities in India. Previously, Shihab al-Muhajir’s involvement is linked to the infamous Haqqani network. Summer with the United Nations

A recent report released by UN Secretary General Antonio Gutarais provides important information about the terrorist organization ISIL-K. According to the report, the new head of this organization, Shihab al-Muhajir, is leading the operations of terrorist activities in India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. He would have already been associated with the famous Haqqani network.

The Secretary-General’s 12th report on the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan (ISIL-K) indicates that the terrorist organization has between 1,000 and 2,200 fighters in different provinces of Afghanistan. This organization is also known as ISIS and Daish. The report says ISIL-K is continuing its attacks in other provinces, including Nangarhar and Kunar in Afghanistan.

The report says that while ISIL-K faces challenges in trying to capture large areas of these provinces, this organization has taken responsibility for many attacks here. The organization claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the Kabul maternity hospital in May, the attack on the Jalalabad city prison in August, the attack on Kabul University in November and the murder of an journalist in Nangarhar province in December.

Shihab al-Muhajir appointed new leader in June 2020

According to the report, ISIL-K is currently believed to have between 1,000 and 2,200 fighters in several provinces of Afghanistan and the organization is expected to carry out attacks in the capitals of Kabul and other provinces. Shihab al-Muhajir was appointed the group’s new leader in June 2020 and he is said to have led terrorist operations in countries in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Central Asia.

It was said that he was previously associated with the Haqqani network. According to the Washington Institute for the Study of the War, the Haqqani Network enjoys the support of some of Pakistan’s security institutions and has long operated as a terrorist organization in Afghanistan.