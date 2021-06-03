Shock and astonishment after the murder in broad daylight in the Comminges – ScoopCube

the essentials The inhabitants of the small town of Saint-Michel, about sixty kilometers south of Toulouse, are in shock after the murder that occurred last Tuesday. A 42-year-old resident was shot several times on the way home from work.

On the heights of Volvestre, about sixty kilometers south of Toulouse, lies the small mountain town of Montberaud, with a population of just under 300. Having passed the town hall of this village, it is again necessary to take small winding roads to reach a hamlet made up of a few houses that border the road. Here, between fields and forests, the GIGN soldiers intervened, this …