Shocking statement by Russian Communist deputy looking at beautiful breasts of women Minister: Women ministers giving speeches in Russia, disgusting act by deputy, Parliament embarrassed

A shocking incident occurred during the parliamentary session in Russia in the Yakutia region, which embarrassed the entire parliament. Pyotr Amosov, the deputy from the Communist Party of Russia, continued to stare at his chest during the minister’s speech in Parliament and ignored the statement. Not only that, the member himself accepted it in front of the minister and the deputies after this despicable act.

MP Pyotr Amosov (54) told Minister Irina Vysokikh (34) that being a “healthy person”, he focused his eyes on “a part of your body”. The MP said that because of this, he could not listen to her speech on low alcohol drinks during the online session. Pyotr Amosov said: “It’s definitely not good. Yes, I accept that they are beautiful but still….

Minister Irina Strongly Opposes MLA’s Embarrassing Statement

According to DailyMail information, the MP continued with his statement. Not only that, after this lousy act MP Pyotra called on the moral institution of MPs to take action against the dress of women. On the other hand, Minister Irina strongly objected to this embarrassing statement by the MP. Irina said, “I certainly won’t discuss your appearance with you. Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Pyotr Gogolev also came to support this shoddy statement from MP Pyotr.

The speaker told the minister backwards: “You should stick to your report and not comment. You do not have the right to make such statements against Members. Your elders will be informed. Not only that, when the minister started to defend himself, his voice was muffled. Speer took no action against Pyotr, the MP who made a derogatory statement. Immediately after this incident, other MPs came to support the woman minister and said there were no flaws in her clothes.