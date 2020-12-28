Shooting in Illinois, United States, three dead, police arrest suspect – Shooting in Illinois, 3 dead, 3 injured after fire opens

Rockford

On Saturday night, a gunman opened fire at a bowling alley in Illinois, United States, killing three people and injuring three others. One person has been charged in this case. Winebago County State Attorney Jay Hanley said Duke Webb (37), a Florida resident, has been charged in the case.

Police arrested the accused

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea told a press conference Sunday morning that Wes was arrested immediately after the shooting and that one person was arrested in connection with the incident. He said those killed in the shootings were 73, 65 and 69 years old. They did not reveal their names.

The shootings increased in America

Shootings in the United States have increased rapidly in recent years. On December 3, two people, including a police officer, were injured in a shootout in Florida. St. Petersburg police reported in a Facebook post that the shooting took place on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Tampa Bay Times newspaper, the injured officer was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Three people lost their lives in Houston

In mid-November, two people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting in a domestic violence case in western Houston, United States. Deputy Police Chief Larry Setterwhite said on his way home he found a person’s body and it appeared that person was the owner of the house. They said that on entering the house they found an injured person who had a gun.