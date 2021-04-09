shootings at a texas cabinet factory: shootings in the state of texas us, one person killed, 5 people injured – us one dead many injured as a result of the shooting at a factory

One person was killed and 5 others were injured in a shootout inside a business in the Bryan area, in the US state of Texas. A policeman was shot dead during a search in Washington.

One person was killed and 5 others were injured in an attack on a business in the Bryan area of ​​Texas, USA. It is said that a policeman was shot dead during the search. The suspected gunman was then taken into police custody. Police said they suspected the attacker was an employee of the Kent Moore law firm.

Police chief Eric Buske said the shooting incident took place inside the company, where employees were making shelves. He said the reason for the shootings has not yet been revealed. Buske said the attacker escaped when police arrived after the shooting incident. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said the suspected killer was arrested in Iola, 30 miles from the company.

Police said one of his accomplices was shot dead during a search operation. His condition is critical but remains stable. Police questioned employees of the Kent Moore Company. After that, the suspect was identified. Previously, police said they were looking for the suspected shooter. However, he did not mention the attacker’s name. Police asked people to stay away from the company during the investigation.