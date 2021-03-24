Social Media: Should CEOs and Managers Have a Presence Beyond LinkedIn?

It is no secret that social networks have transformed models of communication and relationships, inside and outside of companies. And while there’s still a long way to go, it seems CEOs are realizing the benefits that an active social media presence could bring them.

Despite the fact that traditionally, business leaders have always been skilled communicators in traditional channels, with the advent of networking, their leadership role pushes them to be much more visible and accessible. This is a paradigm shift because they have to learn to speak in a completely different language than the one they already master: in real time, in a personal, transparent way and without filters or intermediaries.

According to Mónica Mendoza, CEO and Founder of Commercial Consulting Energivity Consulting SL, “the CEO figure is the most visible face of a company. If the company has a good perception of him or her, your company’s reputation will improve, as will your ability to attract and retain top talent. “In addition, the sales and motivation expert points out that in times of crisis like the current one,” the personal communications of a business owner can also go a long way in restoring the confidence of potential and existing customers. Your personal brand has an impact on everything from recruiting to company reputation and stakeholder confidence. “

You know, people want to listen to people. When brands are transparent and develop a track record of transparency, nearly 90% of people are more likely to give them a second chance after bad experiences, and 85% are more likely to join them during crises, experts say.

There are studies that suggest that having CEOs on social media can improve their company’s reputation, attract talent, and increase sales, among other benefits. “Therefore, not being on social media as a CEO or director can seem like a lack of transparency and remoteness from the needs or requests of those targeted by the company,” says CEO and founder of Energivity Commercial Consultancy Consulting SL. “However, having social networks, any manager can be the subject of more complaints and requests than he could ever attend,” explains Mónica Mendoza.

With so many social media channels to choose from, it’s important to focus on the good ones. While Instagram may be suitable for a fashion business, for example, it might not be the best option for an accounting firm. In this sense, a Brunswick study indicates that LinkedIn is the most popular platform for business leaders, with the presence of 44% of CEOs of major global companies. On the other hand, the same report points out that Twitter is the second preferred option with 15%, while emphasizing that 62% is present on more than one platform.

However, posting on social media involves spending time that not all entrepreneurs and managers have. Should they therefore create the publications themselves or delegate these tasks? The sales and motivation expert says that “it all depends on the profile of the leader and the company. An entrepreneur is not the same as a CEO of a large corporation. In certain cases, it is preferable to work in a team and to leave the marketing and communication actions on social networks in the hands of the marketing departments ”.

However, Mónica Mendoza believes it is good for CEOs to post messages from time to time, as “it gives the communication nuances of authenticity and openness and helps generate long-term trust.” The expert adds that “of course, they must make sure not to publish anything that could harm the company and they must be aware of the weight of their words. Let us not forget that what the public appreciates the most is the authenticity, the coherence, and the fingerprint of the CEO must be in line with the values ​​of the company, imbued with his figure ”.

HRDigital