Should I wear a mask in outdoor terraces, bars and nightclubs?

Posted: Thursday June 24 2021 6:32 AM

Masks will no longer be mandatory in outdoor spaces from this Saturday, June 26, after this easing measure was approved by an extraordinary Council of Ministers.

However, this protective element must continue to be used outdoors if the interpersonal safety distance of 1.5 meters cannot be respected, except between groups of cohabitants.

But what will happen in the case of hotel terraces, outdoor places or nightclubs that are in outdoor spaces? In principle, the same maxim would apply: to be able to be without a mask, it is necessary to be able to respect an interpersonal distance of at least 1.5 meters between people who do not live together.

However, Minister Carolina Darias on Wednesday provided some clarification regarding mass events in open spaces, such as open-air concerts. In this regard, the health chief indicated that the mask will be mandatory when the participants are standing, while if they are with the public seated and separated by a distance of 1.5 meters, it can be removed.

Also, if around you there are people who drink alcohol, keep in mind that their perception of risk may be altered. Put on the mask as a precaution, to protect yourself in case someone breaches the safety distance.

Remember that, despite the approval of this new regulation, you will still need to wear a mask on you in case you need to enter an enclosed space, such as inside a hotel, store, sports center or public transport. And it is that for the moment and until the Government decides otherwise, it will have to be used in a compulsory way in installations which are not outside.