“Shouldn’t there be the ability to access the salary I have already earned if I need it? This is what Accrual allows companies to collect salary on demand when the employee is in requires”

Interview with Fernando Cabello-Astolfi, CEO and co-founder of Devengo

Do not miss the interview in which Fernando Cabello-Astolfi describes the advantages, for companies and workers, of using the Accrual tool “Shouldn’t there be the possibility of accessing the salary I already have? won if I need it? of social justice, this money belongs to the employee ”, explains our protagonist



BY RRHHDigital, 01:30 – 30 November 2020



Pay-on-demand is already a reality. The access to cash that workers earn every day has become an issue addressed by companies with the intention of offering a different value proposition that helps their employees, especially with a vital issue like financial health.

For all this, from RRHHDigital we were able to speak with Fernando Cabello-Astolfi, CEO and co-founder of Devengo, the application with which employees can collect part of their salary when they need it. “Shouldn’t there be the option to access the salary I’ve already earned if I need it?” This is what Accrual allows companies to receive wages on demand when the employee needs it, ”he explains.

Cabello-Astolfi explains to us what Accrual is and how its tool allows employees to collect wages on demand. In addition, it also highlights the benefits that Accrual presents for companies and workers: better value proposition, digital coverage and cash flow, instant access to pay, anytime and anytime, more engagement and happiness of employees. employees. ..

“It’s a matter of social justice, that the money belongs to the employee. Technology is already making it possible for companies to make available the salary that employees have already earned instantly and at no cost, ”says Cabello-Astolfi, who will be one of the speakers at the 4th Compensation and Compensation Congress on December 15 .

