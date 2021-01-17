Show mode will turn your Lenovo into an Amazon Echo Show

Whether we like it or not, smart speakers are more and more present every day. And Amazon’s presence is dominant thanks to an incredible strategy. But they want to take it a step further and your own PC can be an Amazon Echo Show with Lenovo Show Mode.

Show Mode, the feature that will turn your laptop into an Echo Show

Amazon and Lenovo have a pretty good idea of ​​what to do with our laptops when we’re not using them. It appears that hanging or shutting down equipment is not an option for these companies. During CES 2021, they introduced Amazon Alexa Show mode for the new Lenovo IdeaPad 5G.

In short, it turns your laptop into an Echo Show. This way we will have Alexa always waiting to help us, it is not suitable for those who are more suspicious of your privacy.

The feature uses the laptop’s far-field microphones and is compatible with all of the major features of the Echo Show. This includes controlling our smart home, voice and video calls, etc.

“With this new feature, Show Mode turns your LENOVO into a full-screen hands-free Alexa experience,” Lenovo said in its statement. “Turn your PC into an Echo Show-like screen for the whole family to watch and talk to Alexa. As powerful as a mouse click or a key, Alexa for PC lets you do more with your PC with just your voice. “

This feature will be available on most new Lenovo laptops with far-field microphones, including the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i, Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, Yoga AIO 7, and Ideapad 5 devices. There are indications that it could reach other OEMs in the future as well. Our most loyal readers will recall that Microsoft worked on a similar feature using Cortana, which was ultimately discontinued.