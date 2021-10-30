shuarma:-“suffering-is-also-being-alive”

Some girls cheer Shuarma from a car on Madrid’s Gran Vía. He looks like a modern executive, but he is a famous musician (almost 30 years ago he formed Elephants, now he is releasing an album and is on tour). And he is also a poet who approaches the 50 and wonders, as he does in songs, about the certainties that he has been losing. He was born in Barcelona and is full of questions.

Question. What questions have been changed to what long time?

Answer. All at the end. Recently I have turned 49 years and I look back. Everything transform. I try to practice mental flexibility to be able to adapt and enjoy my birthday.

P. What certainty Has the loss caused you more pain?

R. The same that makes me happy: that everything is going to end up. There are things that suffer a lot. But suffering is also being alive, giving myself completely to everything that is happening to me.

P. A certainty that changed was his own name.

R. Since he was little he drew; my grandfather was a painter. It seemed magical to me; was to play. My name, Juan Manuel Álvarez, didn’t seem very artistic to me. I saw Mattise, for example; it sounded like an incredible name to me. Or Picasso. Wonderful. I made up a name, Shuarma. My parents call me Shuarma. That dreamy, bohemian world has been left, and it has been populating my reality. I give myself to that world with what I have.

P. What do you have?

R. I really want to. Want to feel loved. Insecurities, fears, the need to create a world of your own. Fear is an engine.

P. And when were you really afraid?

A. Since I discovered that people were dying. The death of my parents scares me. I have two children and I am afraid of what may happen to them. What I’m not afraid of is being afraid. The stage scares me, but it keeps you awake. I am afraid of my own limits artistically speaking. I value the opinion of the public, but it is very important to have your judgment as well. As Camarón said: “I listen to everything, but then I do whatever I want.” That the opinion of others does not turn me into a slave.

P. This world in which he lives Is it affection or is it over at night?

R. I think it is not affection. Security is given to me by something else. It is something that one must knead internally. I do not enter or leave that world so much. Creativity is a way of life or I understand it that way. I’m going to publish a book of poetry, Etcetera . I’m excited to contribute to poetry. Intangible, subtle, it keeps us alive. My great poet is Lorca. Nicanor Parra. I work with Benjamín Prado and I always like to name him.

P. A verse that takes him out of the uncertainty?

R. From Cicero: “How happy the peasants would be if they knew that they are happy.” Many times we do not realize the things around us.

P. He goes on a tour. What does that trip mean with others?

R. I love being able to share our music with other people. I love feeling like a troubadour. Get off the stage? There is always an emotion, the criticism about what happened up there. We have been a very long season with the tour of This is who we are [12 de noviembre en Huesca, 27 en Alicante, 29 en Madrid, 2 de diciembre en Valencia]. After 27 years of career is the most important thing in the end … We have already been 13 or 14 records and I always think: “One day I won’t be able to write anymore”. And suddenly I get excited and, oysters, another song comes out.

P. Shuarma means in India shelter, security … It looks like a name and at the same time a human protector.

R. When I adopted I didn’t know what it meant… My band is called Elephants, not because the elephant is sacred in India, but because we liked it. Things find their way in. I don’t know if I feel identified with the word “refuge”, but there it is, in the meaning of Shuarma.