Siberian craters: craters in Siberia due to the degassing of methane: craters emitting methane

Suddenly, a huge crater was seen in West Siberia last year. According to a study published in Geosciences, Russian researchers said the methane had formed a crater 20 meters wide and 30 meters deep below the Earth’s surface. Photos of this exploded crater were taken by drone planes emanating from here, and then its shape was analyzed based on 3D modeling. Combining this result with other studies suggests that the effect of rising temperatures due to climate change melts ice and releases methane.

Arctic warming

The study indicates that the permafrost is melting due to the warming of the Arctic. Climate change is also intensifying due to the increase in gases in the atmosphere. Gases are emitted due to permafrost in western Siberia of the Russian Arctic, particularly in the Yamal and Guidan peninsulas. Experts from the Oil and Gas Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences (OGRI RAS) studied here in the years 2014-2020.

Connection with methane

There are direct marks of gas coming out from under them. These craters form due to gas depletion. At the same time, such areas where this gas comes out and the amount of methane in the air increases, a relationship between them has also been established. The TROPOMI Sphere Monitoring Instrument (TROPOMI) recorded its data on the Sentinel-5p satellite of the European Space Agency. Methane adds up to 84 times more climate change than carbon dioxide in 20 years of emissions. (Photo: Nature)

Cycle loss

These gases are released when the top surface of the still frozen ice ground is hot and microbial life begins to function. Ice crystals also contain methane molecules emitted by its fusion. Two-thirds of Russia is surrounded by permafrost that can reach 1,500 meters in depth in Siberia. Scientists are studying the amount of methane and carbon dioxide released by melting permafrost. According to current estimates, it could be several billion tonnes. This is enough to raise the temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2100.

eruption crater

